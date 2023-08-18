English
    Econo Trade Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 53.46% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Econo Trade India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in June 2023 up 53.46% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 150.39% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 up 153.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

    Econo Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

    Econo Trade shares closed at 8.93 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.35% returns over the last 6 months and 19.87% over the last 12 months.

    Econo Trade India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.331.100.87
    Other Operating Income--0.00--
    Total Income From Operations1.331.110.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00--0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.120.02
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.010.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.800.980.32
    Other Income0.010.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.811.000.32
    Interest0.100.430.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.710.570.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.710.570.29
    Tax0.160.170.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.540.400.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.540.400.22
    Equity Share Capital18.6718.6718.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.220.11
    Diluted EPS0.290.220.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.220.11
    Diluted EPS0.290.220.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 12:11 pm

