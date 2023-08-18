Econo Trade Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 53.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in June 2023 up 53.46% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 150.39% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 up 153.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

Econo Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Econo Trade shares closed at 8.93 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.35% returns over the last 6 months and 19.87% over the last 12 months.