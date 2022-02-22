Econo Trade Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 18.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2021 up 18.4% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 down 20.51% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 up 4% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.

Econo Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Econo Trade shares closed at 10.21 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.89% returns over the last 6 months and 64.94% over the last 12 months.