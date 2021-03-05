Econo Trade Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 229.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in December 2020 up 229.07% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 up 256.94% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020 up 284.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Econo Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Econo Trade shares closed at 5.63 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.49% returns over the last 6 months and 65.59% over the last 12 months.