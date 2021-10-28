Ecoboard Inds Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.17 crore, up 349.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.17 crore in September 2021 up 349.54% from Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021 up 191.42% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2021 up 440% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2020.

Ecoboard Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2020.

Ecoboard Inds shares closed at 20.40 on October 27, 2021 (BSE)