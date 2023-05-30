Ecoboard Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, up 59.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ecoboard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in March 2023 up 59.69% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2023 down 281.96% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2023 down 206.25% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.
Ecoboard Inds shares closed at 20.56 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.28% returns over the last 6 months and -19.53% over the last 12 months.
|Ecoboard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.81
|5.02
|3.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.81
|5.02
|3.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.70
|2.79
|5.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.13
|-0.50
|-3.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.77
|0.63
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.27
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.71
|2.76
|4.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.76
|-0.93
|-2.65
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.12
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.67
|-0.81
|-1.68
|Interest
|0.81
|0.60
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.48
|-1.40
|-2.19
|Exceptional Items
|1.80
|-0.77
|1.22
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.67
|-2.17
|-0.96
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.67
|-2.17
|-0.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.67
|-2.17
|-0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|17.83
|17.83
|17.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|-1.22
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|-1.22
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|-1.22
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|-1.22
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited