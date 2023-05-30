Ecoboard Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, up 59.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in March 2023 up 59.69% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2023 down 281.96% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2023 down 206.25% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.

Ecoboard Inds shares closed at 20.56 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.28% returns over the last 6 months and -19.53% over the last 12 months.