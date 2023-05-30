English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ecoboard Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, up 59.69% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ecoboard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in March 2023 up 59.69% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2023 down 281.96% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2023 down 206.25% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.

    Ecoboard Inds shares closed at 20.56 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.28% returns over the last 6 months and -19.53% over the last 12 months.

    Ecoboard Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.815.023.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.815.023.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.702.795.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.13-0.50-3.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.630.72
    Depreciation0.260.270.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.712.764.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.76-0.93-2.65
    Other Income0.100.120.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.67-0.81-1.68
    Interest0.810.600.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.48-1.40-2.19
    Exceptional Items1.80-0.771.22
    P/L Before Tax-3.67-2.17-0.96
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.67-2.17-0.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.67-2.17-0.96
    Equity Share Capital17.8317.8317.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.54-1.22-0.60
    Diluted EPS-1.54-1.22-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.54-1.22-0.60
    Diluted EPS-1.54-1.22-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ecoboard Inds #Ecoboard Industries #Engineering #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:44 pm