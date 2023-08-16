English
    Ecoboard Inds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.69 crore, down 78.96% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ecoboard Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 3.69 crore in June 2023 down 78.96% from Rs. 17.56 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2023 down 274.23% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2023 down 217.12% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022.Ecoboard Inds shares closed at 19.50 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.51% returns over the last 6 months and -37.10% over the last 12 months.
    Ecoboard Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.695.8117.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.695.8117.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.103.707.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.191.13-0.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.770.80
    Depreciation0.280.260.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.414.717.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.92-4.761.68
    Other Income0.040.100.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.88-4.671.97
    Interest0.310.810.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.19-5.481.55
    Exceptional Items--1.800.29
    P/L Before Tax-3.19-3.671.83
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.19-3.671.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.19-3.671.83
    Equity Share Capital17.8317.8317.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.79-1.541.03
    Diluted EPS-1.79-1.541.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.79-1.541.03
    Diluted EPS-1.79-1.541.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

