Ecoboard Inds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.69 crore, down 78.96% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.69 5.81 17.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.69 5.81 17.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.10 3.70 7.62 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.19 1.13 -0.39 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.64 0.77 0.80 Depreciation 0.28 0.26 0.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.41 4.71 7.56 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.92 -4.76 1.68 Other Income 0.04 0.10 0.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.88 -4.67 1.97 Interest 0.31 0.81 0.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.19 -5.48 1.55 Exceptional Items -- 1.80 0.29 P/L Before Tax -3.19 -3.67 1.83 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.19 -3.67 1.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.19 -3.67 1.83 Equity Share Capital 17.83 17.83 17.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.79 -1.54 1.03 Diluted EPS -1.79 -1.54 1.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.79 -1.54 1.03 Diluted EPS -1.79 -1.54 1.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited