Ecoboard Inds Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.56 crore, up 172.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.56 crore in June 2022 up 172.86% from Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022 up 182.31% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022 up 484.21% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Ecoboard Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

Ecoboard Inds shares closed at 26.30 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.88% returns over the last 6 months and 175.68% over the last 12 months.