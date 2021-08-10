Ecoboard Inds Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore, up 937.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore in June 2021 up 937.09% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021 up 146.37% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021 up 152.78% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

Ecoboard Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2020.

Ecoboard Inds shares closed at 11.03 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 175.75% returns over the last 6 months and 249.05% over the last 12 months.