 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ecoboard Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore, down 56.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ecoboard Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore in December 2022 down 56.26% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 270.35% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 140.6% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

Ecoboard Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.02 10.21 11.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.02 10.21 11.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.79 4.57 5.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.50 1.58 0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.63 0.69 0.87
Depreciation 0.27 0.26 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.76 3.65 3.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.93 -0.53 1.05
Other Income 0.12 1.22 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 0.69 1.08
Interest 0.60 0.51 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.40 0.18 0.32
Exceptional Items -0.77 0.69 0.96
P/L Before Tax -2.17 0.87 1.28
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.17 0.87 1.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.17 0.87 1.28
Equity Share Capital 17.83 17.83 17.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 0.49 0.72
Diluted EPS -1.22 0.49 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 0.49 0.72
Diluted EPS -1.22 0.49 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited