Ecoboard Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore, down 56.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ecoboard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore in December 2022 down 56.26% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 270.35% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 140.6% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.
Ecoboard Inds shares closed at 29.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.74% returns over the last 6 months and 19.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ecoboard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.02
|10.21
|11.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.02
|10.21
|11.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.79
|4.57
|5.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|1.58
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.69
|0.87
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.26
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.76
|3.65
|3.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-0.53
|1.05
|Other Income
|0.12
|1.22
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|0.69
|1.08
|Interest
|0.60
|0.51
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.40
|0.18
|0.32
|Exceptional Items
|-0.77
|0.69
|0.96
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.17
|0.87
|1.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.17
|0.87
|1.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.17
|0.87
|1.28
|Equity Share Capital
|17.83
|17.83
|17.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|0.49
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|0.49
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|0.49
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|0.49
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited