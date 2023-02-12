Ecoboard Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore, down 56.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore in December 2022 down 56.26% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 270.35% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 140.6% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.