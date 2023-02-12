English
    Ecoboard Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore, down 56.26% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ecoboard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore in December 2022 down 56.26% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 270.35% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 140.6% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

    Ecoboard Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.0210.2111.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.0210.2111.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.794.575.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.501.580.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.690.87
    Depreciation0.270.260.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.763.653.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.93-0.531.05
    Other Income0.121.220.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.810.691.08
    Interest0.600.510.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.400.180.32
    Exceptional Items-0.770.690.96
    P/L Before Tax-2.170.871.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.170.871.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.170.871.28
    Equity Share Capital17.8317.8317.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.220.490.72
    Diluted EPS-1.220.490.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.220.490.72
    Diluted EPS-1.220.490.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
