Ecoboard Inds Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore, up 142.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore in December 2021 up 142.14% from Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021 up 306.16% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021 up 923.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Ecoboard Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2020.

Ecoboard Inds shares closed at 27.65 on February 04, 2022 (BSE)