English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eco Recycling Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, down 2.36% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eco Recycling are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in June 2023 down 2.36% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2023 up 36.13% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2023 up 51.99% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022.

    Eco Recycling EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2022.

    Eco Recycling shares closed at 130.45 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.17% returns over the last 6 months and 33.38% over the last 12 months.

    Eco Recycling
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.395.045.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.395.045.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.361.700.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.330.430.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.552.01-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.780.73
    Depreciation0.450.200.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.242.990.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.81-3.073.38
    Other Income1.33-0.24-0.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.14-3.312.78
    Interest0.120.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.02-3.342.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.02-3.342.74
    Tax0.290.37--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.73-3.712.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.73-3.712.74
    Equity Share Capital19.3019.3019.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.93-1.921.42
    Diluted EPS1.93-1.921.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.93-1.921.42
    Diluted EPS1.93-1.921.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Eco Recycling #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!