Eco Recycling Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, down 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in June 2023 down 2.36% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2023 up 36.13% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2023 up 51.99% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022.

Eco Recycling EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2022.

Eco Recycling shares closed at 130.45 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.17% returns over the last 6 months and 33.38% over the last 12 months.