Eco Recycling Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 49.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in December 2021 down 49.45% from Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021 up 68.63% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2021 up 59.64% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020.

Eco Recycling EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2020.

Eco Recycling shares closed at 140.15 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)