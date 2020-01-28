Eco Recycling Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 62.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in December 2019 down 62.49% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019 down 42.13% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019 down 30.48% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018.

Eco Recycling EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2018.

Eco Recycling shares closed at 37.15 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -20.87% over the last 12 months.