Eco Recycling Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, down 19.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in September 2022 down 19.24% from Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2022 up 88.46% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2022 up 90.77% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021.

Eco Recycling EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Eco Recycling shares closed at 116.95 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.18% returns over the last 6 months and 26.30% over the last 12 months.