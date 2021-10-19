Eco Recycling Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, up 129.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in September 2021 up 129.23% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021 up 323.26% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021 up 267.92% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020.

Eco Recycling EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2020.

Eco Recycling shares closed at 84.80 on October 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.09% returns over the last 6 months and 111.47% over the last 12 months.