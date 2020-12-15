Eco Recycling Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 14.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in September 2020 up 14.46% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020 up 107.63% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020 up 6% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2019.

Eco Recycling EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2019.

Eco Recycling shares closed at 41.10 on December 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 32.79% returns over the last 6 months and 36.77% over the last 12 months.