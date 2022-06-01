Eco Recycling Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, up 20.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in March 2022 up 20.71% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022 up 43.79% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021.

Eco Recycling EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Eco Recycling shares closed at 115.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.62% returns over the last 6 months and 109.03% over the last 12 months.