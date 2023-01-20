Eco Recycling Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, up 33.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in December 2022 up 33.09% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 10.76% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 up 14.89% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2021.

Eco Recycling EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2021.

Eco Recycling shares closed at 135.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.60% returns over the last 6 months and -2.06% over the last 12 months.