ECML Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 46.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 46.85% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 50.09% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

ECML EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.

ECML shares closed at 39.00 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.18% returns over the last 12 months.