ECML Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 159.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2023 up 159.61% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 81.73% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 77.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

ECML EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2022.

ECML shares closed at 52.85 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 110.98% returns over the last 12 months.