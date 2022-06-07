ECML Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 50.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 50.3% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 up 96.64% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

ECML EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2021.

ECML shares closed at 22.80 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)