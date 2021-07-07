ECML Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 135.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2021 up 135.76% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 up 223.85% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021 up 540% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

ECML EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2020.

ECML shares closed at 24.00 on June 28, 2021 (BSE)