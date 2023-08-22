ECML Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 109.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 109.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 1205.83% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 380% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

ECML EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

ECML shares closed at 48.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.70% returns over the last 6 months