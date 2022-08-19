ECML Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 54.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 54.34% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 90.53% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 81.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

ECML EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

ECML shares closed at 33.50 on August 02, 2022 (BSE)