ECML Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 82.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 82.82% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 15.94% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 22.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

ECML EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2020.

ECML shares closed at 32.85 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)