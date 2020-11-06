172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|eclerx-services-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-287-09-crore-up-4-06-y-o-y-6075151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

eClerx Services Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 287.09 crore, up 4.06% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 287.09 crore in September 2020 up 4.06% from Rs. 275.89 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.37 crore in September 2020 up 764.57% from Rs. 8.03 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.57 crore in September 2020 up 29.94% from Rs. 68.93 crore in September 2019.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 15.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2019.

eClerx Services shares closed at 713.90 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.38% returns over the last 6 months and 61.81% over the last 12 months.

eClerx Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations287.09271.66275.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations287.09271.66275.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost116.78113.17121.44
Depreciation13.0110.8311.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--51.5761.37
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses87.9135.2734.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.3960.8147.42
Other Income7.1714.2210.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.5675.0357.69
Interest4.714.674.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.8570.3653.23
Exceptional Items-----44.49
P/L Before Tax71.8570.368.73
Tax18.4920.2916.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.3750.07-8.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.3750.07-8.03
Equity Share Capital34.8936.9836.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.1313.54-2.17
Diluted EPS15.1013.54-2.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.1313.54-2.17
Diluted EPS15.1013.54-2.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #eClerx Services #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.