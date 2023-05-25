English
    eClerx Services Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 500.57 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 500.57 crore in March 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 428.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.92 crore in March 2023 up 12.01% from Rs. 95.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.37 crore in March 2023 up 10.69% from Rs. 145.78 crore in March 2022.

    eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 28.83 in March 2022.

    eClerx Services shares closed at 1,480.85 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and 6.22% over the last 12 months.

    eClerx Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations500.57488.11428.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations500.57488.11428.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost201.71208.08170.17
    Depreciation16.7515.1914.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.35141.14119.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.76123.71123.81
    Other Income5.8620.927.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.62144.62131.32
    Interest4.444.053.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.18140.57127.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax140.18140.57127.33
    Tax33.2635.0231.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.92105.5695.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.92105.5695.46
    Equity Share Capital48.0349.6333.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.8221.2628.83
    Diluted EPS21.5020.9328.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.8221.2628.83
    Diluted EPS21.5020.9328.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #eClerx Services #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:21 pm