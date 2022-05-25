 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
eClerx Services Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.08 crore, up 29.91% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 428.08 crore in March 2022 up 29.91% from Rs. 329.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.46 crore in March 2022 up 21.84% from Rs. 78.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 123.06 crore in March 2021.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 28.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.46 in March 2021.

eClerx Services shares closed at 2,210.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 88.52% over the last 12 months.

eClerx Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 428.08 405.63 329.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 428.08 405.63 329.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 170.17 155.22 124.72
Depreciation 14.46 13.56 13.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.63 111.79 89.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.81 125.06 102.38
Other Income 7.50 3.70 7.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.32 128.76 110.00
Interest 3.99 4.05 4.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 127.33 124.71 105.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 127.33 124.71 105.60
Tax 31.87 33.04 27.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.46 91.67 78.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.46 91.67 78.35
Equity Share Capital 33.10 33.12 34.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.83 27.29 22.46
Diluted EPS 28.26 26.78 22.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.83 27.29 22.46
Diluted EPS 28.26 26.78 22.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
