eClerx Services Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.08 crore, up 29.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.08 crore in March 2022 up 29.91% from Rs. 329.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.46 crore in March 2022 up 21.84% from Rs. 78.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 123.06 crore in March 2021.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 28.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.46 in March 2021.

eClerx Services shares closed at 2,210.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 88.52% over the last 12 months.