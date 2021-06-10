MARKET NEWS

eClerx Services Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 329.52 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 329.52 crore in March 2021 up 18.43% from Rs. 278.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.35 crore in March 2021 up 79.17% from Rs. 43.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.06 crore in March 2021 up 55.87% from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2020.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 22.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.82 in March 2020.

eClerx Services shares closed at 1,292.80 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.17% returns over the last 6 months and 216.86% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations329.52309.13278.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations329.52309.13278.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost124.72124.95121.56
Depreciation13.0613.1011.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses----59.18
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses89.37100.2138.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.3870.8747.75
Other Income7.6210.3819.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.0081.2567.58
Interest4.404.594.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.6076.6662.92
Exceptional Items-----4.35
P/L Before Tax105.6076.6658.58
Tax27.2519.5414.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.3557.1243.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.3557.1243.73
Equity Share Capital34.8934.8936.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.4616.3711.82
Diluted EPS22.2816.2911.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.4616.3711.82
Diluted EPS22.2816.2911.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #eClerx Services #Results
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:22 pm

