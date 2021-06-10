eClerx Services Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 329.52 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.52 crore in March 2021 up 18.43% from Rs. 278.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.35 crore in March 2021 up 79.17% from Rs. 43.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.06 crore in March 2021 up 55.87% from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2020.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 22.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.82 in March 2020.

eClerx Services shares closed at 1,292.80 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.17% returns over the last 6 months and 216.86% over the last 12 months.