eClerx Services Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 278.24 crore, down 4.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.24 crore in March 2020 down 4.94% from Rs. 292.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.73 crore in March 2020 down 22.52% from Rs. 56.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2020 down 3.13% from Rs. 81.50 crore in March 2019.

eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 14.58 in March 2019.

eClerx Services shares closed at 429.00 on June 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -54.54% over the last 12 months.