 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

eClerx Services Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 434.72 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 434.72 crore in June 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 343.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.02 crore in June 2022 down 12.38% from Rs. 82.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.43 crore in June 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 125.77 crore in June 2021.

eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.56 in June 2021.

eClerx Services shares closed at 2,304.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and 10.12% over the last 12 months.

eClerx Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 434.72 428.08 343.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 434.72 428.08 343.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 187.63 170.17 133.74
Depreciation 12.63 14.46 11.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.40 119.63 93.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.06 123.81 104.95
Other Income 15.75 7.50 9.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.80 131.32 114.56
Interest 3.95 3.99 4.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.86 127.33 110.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.86 127.33 110.36
Tax 24.84 31.87 28.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.02 95.46 82.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.02 95.46 82.19
Equity Share Capital 33.11 33.10 34.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.76 28.83 23.56
Diluted EPS 21.37 28.26 23.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.76 28.83 23.56
Diluted EPS 21.37 28.26 23.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #eClerx Services #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.