eClerx Services Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 434.72 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.72 crore in June 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 343.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.02 crore in June 2022 down 12.38% from Rs. 82.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.43 crore in June 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 125.77 crore in June 2021.

eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.56 in June 2021.

eClerx Services shares closed at 2,304.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and 10.12% over the last 12 months.