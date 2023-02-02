 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
eClerx Services Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.11 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 488.11 crore in December 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 405.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.56 crore in December 2022 up 15.15% from Rs. 91.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.81 crore in December 2022 up 12.29% from Rs. 142.32 crore in December 2021.

eClerx Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 488.11 464.77 405.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 488.11 464.77 405.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 208.08 200.28 155.22
Depreciation 15.19 14.16 13.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 141.14 134.33 111.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.71 116.00 125.06
Other Income 20.92 14.20 3.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.62 130.20 128.76
Interest 4.05 3.81 4.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.57 126.39 124.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 140.57 126.39 124.71
Tax 35.02 32.49 33.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 105.56 93.90 91.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 105.56 93.90 91.67
Equity Share Capital 49.63 49.65 33.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.26 18.90 27.29
Diluted EPS 20.93 18.59 26.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.26 18.90 27.29
Diluted EPS 20.93 18.59 26.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited