eClerx Services Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.11 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 488.11 crore in December 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 405.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.56 crore in December 2022 up 15.15% from Rs. 91.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.81 crore in December 2022 up 12.29% from Rs. 142.32 crore in December 2021.