    eClerx Services Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.11 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 488.11 crore in December 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 405.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.56 crore in December 2022 up 15.15% from Rs. 91.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.81 crore in December 2022 up 12.29% from Rs. 142.32 crore in December 2021.

    eClerx Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations488.11464.77405.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations488.11464.77405.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost208.08200.28155.22
    Depreciation15.1914.1613.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.14134.33111.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.71116.00125.06
    Other Income20.9214.203.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.62130.20128.76
    Interest4.053.814.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.57126.39124.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax140.57126.39124.71
    Tax35.0232.4933.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities105.5693.9091.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period105.5693.9091.67
    Equity Share Capital49.6349.6533.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.2618.9027.29
    Diluted EPS20.9318.5926.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.2618.9027.29
    Diluted EPS20.9318.5926.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
