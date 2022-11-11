 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
eClerx Services Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 650.29 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 650.29 crore in September 2022 up 24.28% from Rs. 523.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.92 crore in September 2022 up 25% from Rs. 100.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.24 crore in September 2022 up 21.82% from Rs. 166.01 crore in September 2021.

eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.50 in September 2021.

eClerx Services shares closed at 1,374.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.06% returns over the last 6 months and -14.10% over the last 12 months.

eClerx Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 650.29 617.84 523.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 650.29 617.84 523.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 375.87 364.00 288.37
Depreciation 27.39 24.87 25.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.14 110.37 69.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.89 118.61 139.93
Other Income 20.96 22.02 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.85 140.62 140.85
Interest 5.08 5.15 5.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 169.78 135.47 135.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 169.78 135.47 135.32
Tax 43.76 35.96 34.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 126.01 99.51 100.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 126.01 99.51 100.77
Minority Interest -0.10 -0.31 -0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 125.92 99.20 100.74
Equity Share Capital 49.65 33.11 34.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.35 29.97 29.50
Diluted EPS 24.93 29.44 28.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.35 29.97 29.50
Diluted EPS 24.93 29.44 28.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am
