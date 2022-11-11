English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    eClerx Services Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 650.29 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 650.29 crore in September 2022 up 24.28% from Rs. 523.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.92 crore in September 2022 up 25% from Rs. 100.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.24 crore in September 2022 up 21.82% from Rs. 166.01 crore in September 2021.

    eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.50 in September 2021.

    Close

    eClerx Services shares closed at 1,374.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.06% returns over the last 6 months and -14.10% over the last 12 months.

    eClerx Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations650.29617.84523.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations650.29617.84523.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost375.87364.00288.37
    Depreciation27.3924.8725.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.14110.3769.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.89118.61139.93
    Other Income20.9622.020.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.85140.62140.85
    Interest5.085.155.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax169.78135.47135.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax169.78135.47135.32
    Tax43.7635.9634.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities126.0199.51100.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period126.0199.51100.77
    Minority Interest-0.10-0.31-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates125.9299.20100.74
    Equity Share Capital49.6533.1134.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.3529.9729.50
    Diluted EPS24.9329.4428.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.3529.9729.50
    Diluted EPS24.9329.4428.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #eClerx Services #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am