eClerx Services Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 650.29 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 650.29 crore in September 2022 up 24.28% from Rs. 523.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.92 crore in September 2022 up 25% from Rs. 100.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.24 crore in September 2022 up 21.82% from Rs. 166.01 crore in September 2021.

eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.50 in September 2021.

eClerx Services shares closed at 1,374.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.06% returns over the last 6 months and -14.10% over the last 12 months.