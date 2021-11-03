eClerx Services Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 523.25 crore, up 45.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 523.25 crore in September 2021 up 45.03% from Rs. 360.79 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.74 crore in September 2021 up 65.16% from Rs. 60.99 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.01 crore in September 2021 up 54.11% from Rs. 107.72 crore in September 2020.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 29.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 17.74 in September 2020.

eClerx Services shares closed at 2,146.80 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.51% returns over the last 6 months and 219.42% over the last 12 months.