eClerx Services Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 360.79 crore, up 1.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 360.79 crore in September 2020 up 1.21% from Rs. 356.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.99 crore in September 2020 up 38.96% from Rs. 43.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.72 crore in September 2020 up 24.27% from Rs. 86.68 crore in September 2019.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 17.74 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.16 in September 2019.

eClerx Services shares closed at 713.90 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.38% returns over the last 6 months and 61.81% over the last 12 months.