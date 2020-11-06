172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|eclerx-services-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-360-79-crore-up-1-21-y-o-y-6075501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

eClerx Services Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 360.79 crore, up 1.21% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 360.79 crore in September 2020 up 1.21% from Rs. 356.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.99 crore in September 2020 up 38.96% from Rs. 43.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.72 crore in September 2020 up 24.27% from Rs. 86.68 crore in September 2019.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 17.74 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.16 in September 2019.

eClerx Services shares closed at 713.90 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.38% returns over the last 6 months and 61.81% over the last 12 months.

eClerx Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations360.79336.55356.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations360.79336.55356.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost203.17201.84213.18
Depreciation19.6217.3017.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses55.5753.3265.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.4264.1060.43
Other Income5.6813.468.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.1077.5669.03
Interest4.944.934.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.1672.6364.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax83.1672.6364.29
Tax21.7020.8620.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.4551.7743.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.4551.7743.71
Minority Interest-0.460.070.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.9951.7743.89
Equity Share Capital34.8936.1036.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.7414.3412.16
Diluted EPS17.7114.3412.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.7414.3412.16
Diluted EPS17.7114.3412.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

