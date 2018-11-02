eClerx Services Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 355.90 crore, Up 7.56% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 355.90 351.94 330.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 355.90 351.94 330.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 193.31 195.35 167.54 Depreciation 10.28 9.35 11.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.39 79.61 67.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.92 67.63 84.08 Other Income 19.19 19.82 13.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.12 87.45 97.52 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.11 87.45 97.52 Exceptional Items -- -- 20.38 P/L Before Tax 92.11 87.45 117.90 Tax 22.08 27.40 29.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.03 60.05 88.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.03 60.05 88.48 Minority Interest -0.08 0.12 0.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.95 60.17 88.66 Equity Share Capital 37.98 38.10 39.66 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.38 15.77 22.32 Diluted EPS 18.35 15.72 22.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.38 15.77 22.32 Diluted EPS 18.35 15.72 22.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited