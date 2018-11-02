eClerx Services Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 355.90 crore, Up 7.56% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are: Net Sales at Rs 355.90 crore in September 2018 Up 7.56% from Rs. 330.88 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.95 crore in September 2018 Down 21.1% from Rs. 88.66 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.40 crore in September 2018 Down 6.43% from Rs. 109.44 crore in September 2017. eClerx Services EPS has Decreased to Rs. 18.38 in September 2018 from Rs. 22.32 in September 2017. eClerx Services shares closed at 1,071.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.23% returns over the last 6 months and -16.33% over the last 12 months. eClerx Services Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 355.90 351.94 330.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 355.90 351.94 330.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 193.31 195.35 167.54 Depreciation 10.28 9.35 11.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.39 79.61 67.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.92 67.63 84.08 Other Income 19.19 19.82 13.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.12 87.45 97.52 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.11 87.45 97.52 Exceptional Items -- -- 20.38 P/L Before Tax 92.11 87.45 117.90 Tax 22.08 27.40 29.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.03 60.05 88.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.03 60.05 88.48 Minority Interest -0.08 0.12 0.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.95 60.17 88.66 Equity Share Capital 37.98 38.10 39.66 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.38 15.77 22.32 Diluted EPS 18.35 15.72 22.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.38 15.77 22.32 Diluted EPS 18.35 15.72 22.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:37 pm