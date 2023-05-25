English
    eClerx Services Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 693.10 crore, up 17.14% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 693.10 crore in March 2023 up 17.14% from Rs. 591.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.55 crore in March 2023 up 11.61% from Rs. 118.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.01 crore in March 2023 up 10.5% from Rs. 191.87 crore in March 2022.

    eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 35.87 in March 2022.

    eClerx Services shares closed at 1,480.85 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and 6.22% over the last 12 months.

    eClerx Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations693.10686.67591.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations693.10686.67591.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost383.69385.97329.75
    Depreciation31.8629.9027.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.49110.1579.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.06160.64154.03
    Other Income5.0917.899.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.15178.53163.93
    Interest5.655.285.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax174.50173.25158.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax174.50173.25158.72
    Tax42.1441.9540.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities132.35131.30118.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period132.35131.30118.40
    Minority Interest0.19-0.140.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates132.55131.16118.76
    Equity Share Capital48.0349.6333.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.0526.4135.87
    Diluted EPS26.6626.0135.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.0526.4135.87
    Diluted EPS26.6626.0135.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

