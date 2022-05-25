 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

eClerx Services Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 591.67 crore, up 25.14% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 591.67 crore in March 2022 up 25.14% from Rs. 472.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.76 crore in March 2022 up 20.26% from Rs. 98.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.87 crore in March 2022 up 20.74% from Rs. 158.91 crore in March 2021.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 35.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 29.04 in March 2021.

eClerx Services shares closed at 2,210.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 88.52% over the last 12 months.

eClerx Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 591.67 559.17 472.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 591.67 559.17 472.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 329.75 306.13 251.51
Depreciation 27.94 26.41 24.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.95 80.67 68.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.03 145.96 128.06
Other Income 9.90 4.31 6.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.93 150.27 134.47
Interest 5.21 5.36 5.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 158.72 144.91 128.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 158.72 144.91 128.90
Tax 40.32 38.36 30.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 118.40 106.56 98.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 118.40 106.56 98.39
Minority Interest 0.36 0.04 0.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 118.76 106.60 98.75
Equity Share Capital 33.10 33.12 34.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.87 31.73 29.04
Diluted EPS 35.16 31.14 28.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.87 31.73 29.04
Diluted EPS 35.16 31.14 28.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #eClerx Services #Results
first published: May 25, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.