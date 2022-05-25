eClerx Services Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 591.67 crore, up 25.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 591.67 crore in March 2022 up 25.14% from Rs. 472.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.76 crore in March 2022 up 20.26% from Rs. 98.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.87 crore in March 2022 up 20.74% from Rs. 158.91 crore in March 2021.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 35.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 29.04 in March 2021.

eClerx Services shares closed at 2,210.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 88.52% over the last 12 months.