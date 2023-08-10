English
    eClerx Services Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 684.48 crore, up 10.79% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 684.48 crore in June 2023 up 10.79% from Rs. 617.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.32 crore in June 2023 up 7.18% from Rs. 99.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.98 crore in June 2023 up 5.73% from Rs. 165.49 crore in June 2022.

    eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 29.97 in June 2022.

    eClerx Services shares closed at 1,767.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.22% returns over the last 6 months and 23.65% over the last 12 months.

    eClerx Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations684.48693.10617.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations684.48693.10617.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost421.93383.69364.00
    Depreciation28.4431.8624.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.26102.49110.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.85175.06118.61
    Other Income7.685.0922.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.54180.15140.62
    Interest5.905.655.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.63174.50135.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax140.63174.50135.47
    Tax33.9742.1435.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.66132.3599.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.66132.3599.51
    Minority Interest-0.340.19-0.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.32132.5599.20
    Equity Share Capital48.2248.0333.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.1227.0529.97
    Diluted EPS21.8226.6629.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.1227.0529.97
    Diluted EPS21.8226.6629.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

