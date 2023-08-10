eClerx Services Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 684.48 crore, up 10.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 684.48 crore in June 2023 up 10.79% from Rs. 617.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.32 crore in June 2023 up 7.18% from Rs. 99.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.98 crore in June 2023 up 5.73% from Rs. 165.49 crore in June 2022.

eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 29.97 in June 2022.

eClerx Services shares closed at 1,767.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.22% returns over the last 6 months and 23.65% over the last 12 months.