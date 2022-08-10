 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
eClerx Services Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 617.84 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 617.84 crore in June 2022 up 27.06% from Rs. 486.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.20 crore in June 2022 up 8.64% from Rs. 91.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.49 crore in June 2022 up 9.85% from Rs. 150.65 crore in June 2021.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 29.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 26.84 in June 2021.

eClerx Services shares closed at 2,304.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and 10.12% over the last 12 months.

eClerx Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 617.84 591.67 486.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 617.84 591.67 486.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 364.00 329.75 271.28
Depreciation 24.87 27.94 23.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.37 79.95 73.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.61 154.03 117.47
Other Income 22.02 9.90 9.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.62 163.93 126.96
Interest 5.15 5.21 5.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 135.47 158.72 121.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 135.47 158.72 121.54
Tax 35.96 40.32 29.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 99.51 118.40 92.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 99.51 118.40 92.04
Minority Interest -0.31 0.36 -0.73
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 99.20 118.76 91.31
Equity Share Capital 33.11 33.10 34.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.97 35.87 26.84
Diluted EPS 29.44 35.16 26.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.97 35.87 26.84
Diluted EPS 29.44 35.16 26.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
