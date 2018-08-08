eClerx Services consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 351.94 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 351.94 361.13 333.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 351.94 361.13 333.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 195.35 190.11 161.27 Depreciation 9.35 12.86 10.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.61 89.65 72.93 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.63 68.50 88.10 Other Income 19.82 16.09 9.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.45 84.59 97.72 Interest 0.01 0.01 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.45 84.59 97.72 Exceptional Items -- 0.88 -- P/L Before Tax 87.45 85.46 97.72 Tax 27.40 20.73 18.49 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.05 64.73 79.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.05 64.73 79.24 Minority Interest 0.12 -- 0.12 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.17 64.73 79.36 Equity Share Capital 38.10 38.14 39.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.77 16.47 19.97 Diluted EPS 15.72 16.37 19.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.77 16.47 19.97 Diluted EPS 15.72 16.37 19.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited