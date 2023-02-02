 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
eClerx Services Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 686.67 crore, up 22.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 686.67 crore in December 2022 up 22.8% from Rs. 559.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.16 crore in December 2022 up 23.04% from Rs. 106.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.43 crore in December 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 176.68 crore in December 2021.

eClerx Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 686.67 650.29 559.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 686.67 650.29 559.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 385.97 375.87 306.13
Depreciation 29.90 27.39 26.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.15 93.14 80.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.64 153.89 145.96
Other Income 17.89 20.96 4.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.53 174.85 150.27
Interest 5.28 5.08 5.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 173.25 169.78 144.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 173.25 169.78 144.91
Tax 41.95 43.76 38.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.30 126.01 106.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.30 126.01 106.56
Minority Interest -0.14 -0.10 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 131.16 125.92 106.60
Equity Share Capital 49.63 49.65 33.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.41 25.35 31.73
Diluted EPS 26.01 24.93 31.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.41 25.35 31.73
Diluted EPS 26.01 24.93 31.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited