English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    eClerx Services Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 686.67 crore, up 22.8% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for eClerx Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 686.67 crore in December 2022 up 22.8% from Rs. 559.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.16 crore in December 2022 up 23.04% from Rs. 106.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.43 crore in December 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 176.68 crore in December 2021.

    eClerx Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations686.67650.29559.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations686.67650.29559.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost385.97375.87306.13
    Depreciation29.9027.3926.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.1593.1480.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.64153.89145.96
    Other Income17.8920.964.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.53174.85150.27
    Interest5.285.085.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax173.25169.78144.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax173.25169.78144.91
    Tax41.9543.7638.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities131.30126.01106.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period131.30126.01106.56
    Minority Interest-0.14-0.100.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates131.16125.92106.60
    Equity Share Capital49.6349.6533.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.4125.3531.73
    Diluted EPS26.0124.9331.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.4125.3531.73
    Diluted EPS26.0124.9331.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited