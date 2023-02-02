eClerx Services Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 686.67 crore, up 22.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 686.67 crore in December 2022 up 22.8% from Rs. 559.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.16 crore in December 2022 up 23.04% from Rs. 106.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.43 crore in December 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 176.68 crore in December 2021.

eClerx Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 31.73 in December 2021.

