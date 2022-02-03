eClerx Services Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 559.17 crore, up 41.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 559.17 crore in December 2021 up 41.8% from Rs. 394.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.60 crore in December 2021 up 50.05% from Rs. 71.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.68 crore in December 2021 up 46.02% from Rs. 121.00 crore in December 2020.

eClerx Services EPS has increased to Rs. 31.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.89 in December 2020.

eClerx Services shares closed at 2,491.90 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.91% returns over the last 6 months and 153.32% over the last 12 months.